SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about tonight’s fall finale of The Blacklist.

Halfway through its fourth season, NBC’s The Blacklist said goodbye to an original character tonight. The series’ fall finale saw Tom Keen, the schoolteacher with a double life played since the pilot by Ryan Eggold, met his fate at the hands of a fellow Blacklister.

In the episode titled “Ian Garvey: #13,” the eponymous character has Tom tied up when the latter’s wife Liz (Megan Boone) arrives at their at their apartment. Tom is stabbed, and she is beaten, but help arrives just in time in the form of Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq). The Keens are badly wounded and somehow survive a ride to the hospital, but he doesn’t make it.

Eggold‘s character had long been a fan favorite, appearing as a series regular before leaving to reprise the role in short-lived spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption. He returned to the mothership series after Redemption bit the dust after one season.

In an interview with our sister site TV Line, Eggold says the kill-off was no stunt. “He is dead,” he said. “Yes, Tom is gone. He has met his maker.” He also said the producers “don’t anticipate” showing the character again in flashbacks.