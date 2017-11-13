The ghost of Harvey Weinstein hovers over the awards season. Agents and producers who came of age in the alpha male culture aren’t sleeping well as last-minute casting changes are made, movies are cancelled and charges are exchanged and denied. Filmmakers are being put to the test, as with director Taylor Sheridan and the cast of Wind River, who fought to seize control of their film from The Weinstein Company. Oscars voters are having trouble focusing on the excellent product amid the chaos.

