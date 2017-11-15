Editor’s Note: FX has unpublished its trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace due to technical problems and expects to have it restored later tonight. Deadline will add the video once it is available.

“Everything you see around us — this house, this company — was his life. I will not allow that man, that nobody, to kill my brother twice.” So says Donatella Versace (Penelope Cruz) in the new trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the second installment of FX’s American Crime Story.

The footage premiered during tonight’s finale of the network’s other anthology drama, American Horror Story: Cult. Watch it above.

FX

The story follows Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), a prolific liar and boaster who sold his body to older men and also was involved in petty crimes and drugs. In April 1997, he began a cross-country killing spree that claimed four lives and landed him on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List. But his murderous ways weren’t done: On July 15 that year, he shot and killed Versace (Edgar Ramirez) on the steps of the iconic fashion designer’s Miami villa. Cunanan would kill himself about a week later as police closed in on him.

Ricky Martin also stars in the series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, who exec produce along Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan and Tom Rob Smith. Smith penned the script, and Murphy directs the premiere episode. The Assassination of Gianni Versace is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

FX has its work cut out in trying to top the commercial and awards success of the first run of American Crime Story. Last year’s The People v. O.J. Simpson scored record ratings and destroyed its Emmy rivals, scooping nine trophies including Outstanding Limited Series.