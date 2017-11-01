Fx has slotted Wednesday, January 17, 10 PM for the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the second installment of the praised limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

The 10-episode Versace examines the shocking July 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by sociopath and serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss). Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin also star.

Murphy, Jacobson, Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan and Tom Rob Smith are executive producers. Tom Rob Smith penned the script and Murphy directs the premiere episode. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Versace was initially scheduled to air after the Katrina installment of the limited series, which tells the story of America’s response to the devastating 2005 storm, but Versace was much farther along in production and Katrina was pushed to early 2018.

FX’s first ACS installment The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, received 22 Emmy nominations and won nine Emmys among a slew of awards.