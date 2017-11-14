FX+ subscribers will have early access to the first episode of Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It will be available beginning Friday, January 12, 2018, five days before the series’ official premiere on FX. The second installment of the award-winning limited series will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Written by Tom Rob Smith, the series stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin. Murphy directs the first episode and executive produces with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Commerical-free FX+ is currently available to Comcast Xfinity TV and Cox Contour subscribers who upgrade their service to include FX+ in their video package for $5.99 per month.