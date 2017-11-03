The Orchard has secured the North American distribution rights to Ben Rekhi’s thriller The Ashram, starring Sam Keeley (The Cured), Oscar-winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Kal Penn (Harold and Kumar franchise), Hera Hilmar (Da Vinci’s Demons) and up-and-coming Indian actress Radhika Apte (Badlapur).

Co-written by Rekhi and Binky Mendez and shot in India, the film, set in the timeless and mystical world of yogis in the Himalayas, follows American skeptic Jamie journeys deep into the Indian Himalayas to pick up on the trail of his disappeared girlfriend. There, he discovers a secretive community led by a guru with strange and mystical powers who may or may not be involved in her disappearance.

Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment produced the project with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serving as exec producer.

The film, which was presented at AFM, sold in multiple territories including Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Middle East (Empire International Gulf), Turkey (Yeni Film), China (Lemon Tree), Indonesia (Pratama), Malaysia (Suraya), Thailand (Major Kantana), and Vietnam (Green Media).

The Orchard sale was negotiated in conjunction between Kavanaugh-Jones and Poirier on behalf of Seville International with international sales negotiated by Natalie Kampelmacher and Charlotte Lopez.