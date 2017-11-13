E! has set the Season 2 premiere date and released a first-look trailer for its hit series The Arrangement, from Universal Cable Productions.

The 10-episode Season 2 will debut at 9 PM Sunday, March 11. Check out the trailer above.

The second season picks up as Megan Morrison’s (Christine Evangelista) star is rising. With her elevated status, Megan is taking control and forging ahead with her plan to take down the Institute of the Higher Mind. She also is planning her “fairy tale” A-list wedding to Kyle (Josh Henderson), Meanwhile, Kyle’s dark past is revealed, as well as why and how he’s connected to IHM leader Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) and his wife Deann Anderson (Lexa Doig).

The Arrangement is written by Emmy-winning scribe/EP Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men), who serves as executive producer along with Adam Milch and Robert Duncan McNeill. Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, Layla Smith and Gregory Lipstone of All3Media America also serve as executive producers.

The Arrangement Post Nup digital companion series also will return March 11.