Grimm alum Russell Hornsby, Tim Matheson (Hart of Dixie) and Dina Meyer (Kingdom) are set to recur on the upcoming fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair.

Created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages and the crime that brings these individuals back together, as told through multiple perspectives.

Season 4 finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from one another, spinning farther and farther away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good.

Hornsby will play Carl Gatewood, Janelle’s (Sanaa Lathan) ex-husband and Noah’s (West) rival for her affection. Carl was a brilliant, promising student in his own day but his experience at an elite university demoralized him and turned him against the system his ex-wife thrived within.

Matheson and Meyer will play a couple from Alison’s (Wilson) past, who have shocking information to share about who she is and where she comes from.

Hornsby, who starred as Hank Griffin on Grimm, will be seen in a series regular role with Regina King on Netflix’s upcoming Seven Seconds. His other major TV credits in include Lincoln Heights and In Treatment. On the feature side, he recently wrapped The Hate U Give opposite Amandla Stenberg. Hornsby is repped by ICM Partners, Cohn/Torgan Management and Hansen Jacobson.

Matheson is known for his TV roles on Hart of Dixie and The West Wing, which earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for best guest star in a drama series. On the film side, he’ll next be seen with Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, slated for release next month. He’s repped by Gersh and Generate.

Meyer, known for her roles in Birds of Prey, Starship Troopers and the Saw installments, currently recurs on Kingdom and The Magicians. She’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Primary Wave.