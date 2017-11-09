Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has filed a crime report alleging a sexual assault that he says occurred at a Hollywood event last year. Los Angeles Police confirm to Deadline that Crews met with officers today to file the complaint.

“We can confirm that a crime report was completed at the LAPD Hollywood division station,” said an LAPD spokesman, who said he could not reveal the name of the alleged assailant.

The police report comes a month after Crews tweeted about the alleged assault by an unidentified “high-level Hollywood executive.” “My wife and I were at a Hollywood function last year and a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back, I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews is a WME client. Adam Venit, head of the agency’s motion picture group and one of its most senior agents, has been on leave as WME investigates sexual harassment allegations made by a client. Venit was identified in reports as the exec Crews was referring to in the red-carpet incident that the actor says took place in full view of his wife.

Venit’s roster of clients includes Emma Stone, Adam Sandler and Sylvester Stallone. Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, who also have been accused of sexual improprieties, are also clients.

Crews is the latest in a wave of accusers who have come forward or gone to the police in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to report allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Dominic Patten and Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.