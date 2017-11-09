UPDATED with more details: Terry Crews has exited WME, his Hollywood agency, a day after he filed an LAPD police report about an incident he revealed involving an alleged red-carpet sexual assault by a “high-level Hollywood executive.”

Adam Venit, head of the WME’s motion picture group and one of its most senior agents, has been on leave as the agency investigates sexual harassment allegations. He was identified in reports as the exec Crews was referring to in the incident that the actor says took place in full view of his wife.

The latest comes a month after Crews tweeted about the alleged assault. “My wife and I were at a Hollywood function last year and a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back, I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews is the latest in a wave of accusers who have come forward or gone to the police in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to report allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

He remains repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, and we’re hearing he is not actively seeking a new agent.