Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews opened up Wednesday on Good Morning America about an alleged incident involving Adam Venit, head of WME’s motion picture group, at a Hollywood function last year.

Crews last week filed a police report with the LAPD, weeks after tweeting about the alleged assault by an unidentified “high-level Hollywood executive.”

Crews told GMA‘s Michael Strahan that Venit groped him while he was at an event last year with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, and Adam Sandler. Venit reps Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business,” Crews told Strahan. “I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him … The first time I ever had an interaction with him was at this event.

“I’m looking at him and he’s basically staring at me and he’s sticking his tongue out. Just overtly sexual kind of tongue moves. It’s a party, it’s packed, the whole thing,” he continued. “And I’m looking like, ‘Is this a joke? I don’t understand.’ It was actually so bizarre. And he keeps coming over to me. I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it, squeezes my genitals. And I jump back like, ‘Hey, hey!’ … I go, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’”

Crews alleges that the behavior continued. “And then he comes back again and he just won’t stop. And then I really got forceful, pushed him back, he bumps into all the other partygoers and he starts giggling and laughing,” he said. “I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified. I went over to Adam (Sandler) right then and there and said, ‘Man, come get your boy. What is his problem?’” Crews said Sandler looked like he didn’t understand it either because it was “bizarre to both of us.”

You can watch the clip in its entirety below: