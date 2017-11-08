Following Michael Thorn’s transition from 20th Century Fox TV, where he was EVP Development, to Fox Broadcasting Co., where he became entertainment president, Fox’s Terence Carter is making a move in the opposite direction for a bigger job. Carter, EVP Drama Programming, Development & Event Series at Fox, is headed to sister studio 20th TV to succeed Thorn as EVP Development, Drama and Comedy.

Meanwhile, one of Carter’s former top lieutenants in the Fox drama department, Charlie Andrews, is returning to the broadcast network after a stint at Netflix to take over Carter’s role as EVP, Drama Programming, Development and Event Series.

Carter will be responsible for overseeing all program development for the studio, reporting to Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th TV. Overseeing all drama and event programming for Fox, Andrews will report to Thorn.

Like Thorn, Carter has been a rising star at Fox. He was named SVP drama at 2011. Carter was upped to EVP and added current programming to his development duties in 2014 and also added event series to his purview last December when he renewed his contract. Talk about him possibly taking over Thorn’s old job at the studio started shortly after Thorn moved to the network in August.

“Terence is a spectacular creative executive who has been responsible for some of the network’s biggest and boldest hits,” said Davis. “When Michael was tapped for the network Presidency, there was only one executive I thought of who could possibly fill his shoes. Terence is a smart and strategic programmer who already has a shorthand with our creative teams. I couldn’t be happier he will be joining us.”

Carter joined Fox in 2009 from NBC/Universal Media Studios, where he served as VP, Drama Programming, and developed such shows as Parenthood and Southland. Before that, he was Director of Comedy Development for NBC.

Among the series Carter developed at Fox are hit Empire, Gotham, Lucifer, Lethal Weapon, Star, 24: Legacy, Sleepy Hollow, Wayward Pines, The Exorcist, The X-Files revival, Gifted, The Orville and the upcoming 9-1-1- and The Resident.

Most recently, Andrews was Director of Original Series at Netflix. Before that, he was SVP, Drama Development and Programming at Fox under Carter, serving as the network’s program executive on Empire and developed such series as Star, Lethal Weapon, The Following and Sleepy Hollow. Andrews also joined Fox from NBC Universal TV Studio, where he served as Director of Comedy Development and Director of Drama Programming.

“Charlie is an extremely well respected executive with impeccable taste and longstanding relationships throughout the creative community,” said Thorn. “We’ve been friends and colleagues for almost a decade and I can’t wait for him to return to the FOX family and re-join the incredible team we have in place.”