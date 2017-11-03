Netflix has acquired global rights outside of China to Tau, the sci-fi thriller starring Maika Monroe, Ed Skrein and Gary Oldman. The deal for the Federico D’Alessandro-directed pic was made during the American Film Market by Bloom, which is repping international sales, and its new parent Endeavor Content, which repped domestic.

The pic penned by Noga Landau follows a once street-smart grifter (Monroe) who is the latest victim kidnapped and held captive in a fatal experiment. The only thing standing in the way of her freedom is Tau, an advanced artificial intelligence developed by Alex (Skrein), her captor. She must race against time to bridge the boundaries between man and machine, connect to Tau and win her freedom before she suffers the same fate as the previous subjects.

David S. Goyer produced under his Phantom Four banner alongside Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder for Addictive Pictures and Kevin Turen. Rhea Films co-produced. Paris Kassidokostas Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti are executive producers along with Ken Kao, Dan Kao and Luc Etienne. Hercules Film Fund and Ken Kao’s Waypoint Entertainment financed.

In August, WME|IMG closed a deal to acquire a majority interest in Bloom, part of an eventual restructuring of the agency’s film and scripted television finance and sales groups under the new moniker Endeavor Content.