Verve has signed director Nathan Greno, who helmed Disney’s 2010 animated hit Tangled which grossed $591.8 million worldwide. He has spent the past two decades working at Disney, amassing credits including creative adviser on Best Animated Feature Oscar winner Big Hero 6.

Greno also co-penned the screenplay for 2007’s Meet the Robinsons, on which he also was a story artist. His other Disney credits include Frozen and Bolt, and he directed the shorts Super Rhino and Tangled Ever After.