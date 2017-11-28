Ever since executive producer Robert Kirkman announced at New York Comic Con last month that there would finally be a crossover between The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead, fans of the zombie apocalypse franchise have been figuratively dying to get specifics.

Well, the big reveal of who would the bridge between the two AMC series was unveiled live on Talking Dead on Sunday and the result was a double digit ratings bloom for the Chris Hardwick series.

With TWD cast members Melissa McBride and Avi Nash on the TD couch along with super fan Kevin Smith, it was made clear Lennie James’ Morgan will being the character making the shift from the mother show to the companion series’ fourth season. An original TWD cast member, James will stay on the mother show for more of its eighth season but has already started filming on FearTWD in Austin, TX this week.

Coming off a TWD that itself was up 5% in total viewers and 4% in the key demo over last week, the November 26 TD scored an audience of 3.2 million. In the key demo, the sixth episode of the seventh season of the TWD aftershow delivered a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 with 1.7 million watching in that metric.

Or to put it another way: Talking Dead was up 23% in viewership and 21% among the 18-49s from its November 19 show. That is the third best TD has done this season so far, with the two-hour TWD cast past and present filled opener of October 22 holding the top spot in both total audience and demo.

In a season that has seen more ratings valleys that peaks, AMC likely won’t make too much fuss over the 8.3 million who tuned in and the 3.6 demo rating that TWD‘s “The King, The Widow, and Rick” episode snagged. As has been their habit for the past several years, like many a cabler, AMC will be waiting for the Live + 3 ratings to do their happy dance.