A 16-year-old autograph-seeker told Las Vegas police in 1986 that she was sexually assaulted by Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard, but the matter was dropped when she declined prosecution.

Through a rep, Stallone today flatly denied the allegation.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” said his spokesperson, Michelle Bega, today after the story broke in the Daily Mail. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Police noted in their 1986 report, obtained by Deadline, that during their interview with the unnamed girl, she became upset numerous times, “crying and sobbing” as she recounted the incident. Asked if she wanted to press charges, the girl declined, saying she was too “humiliated and ashamed.”

The teenager told police that the incident occurred in July 1986 at the Las Vegas Hilton, where Stallone was filming Over the Top. Meeting the actor, she asked for his autograph and a peck on the cheek. According to the police report, he signed a photo and told her he would give her a kiss she “would not forget” at a later date. The next day, she returned to the set with a larger picture for him to sign and encountered his bodyguard, Mike De Luca. They talked briefly and De Luca asked what she’d do if Stallone made a pass at her. “I would probably make a pass back at him,” she said. He gave her the keys to a hotel room.

Later that night, she went to the room and encountered both men in the hallway. She said she went with Stallone into his bedroom, where they began having sex. According to the police report, Stallone then asked if she’d ever had sex with two men. “No,” she told the actor, who then got up and went into the bathroom and brought out De Luca.

The girl told police the three then had sex without her consent. After it was over, she told the police, Stallone told her they would “beat her head in” if she ever told anyone.

The age of consent in Nevada is 16, and she told police that while she had initially consented to having sex with the actor, she had not consented to have sex with De Luca, who was killed by police in 2013 after a minor traffic accident in California.