South by Southwest has announced that CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez will be added to its lineup of featured speakers. Also joining the confab are Forerunner Ventures founder Kirsten Green, President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson, Vox editor-at-large Ezra Klein, serial entrepreneur Loic Le Meur, political strategist and commentator Symone Sanders, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, music producer Young Guru, and James Beard Award-winning TV personality Andrew Zimmern.

“This diverse and dynamic group of speakers represents many of the burgeoning trends we see coming out of SXSW in 2018,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “From leaders in blockchain and AI ethics to supporters of women’s rights around the world and more, we’re excited to showcase more of the exciting ideas that make our event the foremost destination for creative people.”

The new speakers will join the previously announced roster which includesBruce Sterling (Startup & Tech Sectors), Wendy Williams (Music Culture & Stories), Gary Vaynerchuk (Startup & Tech Sectors) , Miguel McKelvey (Workplace), Matthew Libatique and Snehal Patel (Making Film & Episodics), Ted Leo and Money Mark with Molly Neuman (Music Industry), Dylan Marron (Social Impact), Adam Cheyer, Daphne Koller, & Nell Watson (Intelligent Future), Guy Kawasaki, (Government),Walter Isaacson (Startup & Tech Sectors), Ryan Holiday (News & Journalism), Daniel Glass (Music Industry), and Brian Behlendorf (Startup & Tech Sectors).

This year’s keynote speakers include Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, Darren Aronofsky (Film Keynote), Ta-Nehisi Coates (Convergence Keynote), Barry Jenkins (Film Keynote), Esther Perel (Interactive Keynote), and whurley (Convergence Keynote).

SXSW 2018 will take place March 9-18, 2018.