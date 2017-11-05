Referesh for updates Public figures from Washington D.C. to Hollywood have tweeted their condolences – and anger – in the wake of what’s being regarded as the United States’ deadliest shooting ever in a house of worship.

“Our hearts are breaking,” wrote Donald Trump, in part. “We can do better than this,” said director Adam McKay.

While many offered prayers, others called yet again for action on gun control.

Nowhere was that dichotomy clearer than on the Twitter page of Texas governor Greg Abbot. After retweeting an illustration of the Texas map overlaid with the message “We are praying for you Texas,” his Twitter account was swamped with re-posts of his old tweet berating fellow Texans for falling behind California in gun purchases.

Thanks to the person who made this. pic.twitter.com/RAIAXkjdnR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans. @NRA https://t.co/Ry2GInbS1g — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 28, 2015

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted shortly after the tragedy saying, “Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene.” Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Paul Ryan followed with their tweets of prayers and condolences.

Chelsea Clinton said Sutherland Springs is in her heart and tweeted, “No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert.”

In a thread of tweets, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal not only expressed his condolences but also pushed the need for Congress to act on gun violence.

Here are some of the responses. Deadline will update as necessary…

Thoughts & prayers are not enough, GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

Love to the dear folks and families and friends to those lost in today’s Sutherland Springs shooting. We are all in this together. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2017

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

My heart is with the people of Sutherland Springs. May the injured & the families know America stands with them in this painful time. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders — Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017

Our hearts are with #Texas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 5, 2017

God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017

Reports out of Texas are devastating. The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 5, 2017

My thoughts are with the victims of Sutherland Springs and their loved ones. No community should have to face such a senseless tragedy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 5, 2017

No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert. #SutherlandSprings you’re in my❤️ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 5, 2017

Heartbroken for victims, loved ones, and all affected by the horrific tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 5, 2017

The evil perpetrated in Sutherland Springs is indescribable. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 5, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected by the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 5, 2017

To all who lost loved ones at Sutherland Springs: the nation grieves with you. We must find moral courage to address these senseless acts. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) November 5, 2017

Mass carnage in Sutherland Springs.

We can do better than this.

The idea of zero new gun safety laws isn’t just idiotic it’s murderous. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) November 5, 2017

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017

No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

.@nra you are a terrorist organization. you aid, abet, and protect terrorists. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) November 5, 2017

20+ dead in a small town church. 500+ shot in Vegas. If this isn’t a public heath crisis, what is? This sure isn’t freedom. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 5, 2017

Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 5, 2017

Where's the next mass shooting gonna be? Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 5, 2017

When the call is for churches to get security INSTEAD of our nation to get strong gun control laws. 😒#SureInTheNRAsPocketJan — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 5, 2017