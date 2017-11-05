Referesh for updates Public figures from Washington D.C. to Hollywood have tweeted their condolences – and anger – in the wake of what’s being regarded as the United States’ deadliest shooting ever in a house of worship.
“Our hearts are breaking,” wrote Donald Trump, in part. “We can do better than this,” said director Adam McKay.
While many offered prayers, others called yet again for action on gun control.
Nowhere was that dichotomy clearer than on the Twitter page of Texas governor Greg Abbot. After retweeting an illustration of the Texas map overlaid with the message “We are praying for you Texas,” his Twitter account was swamped with re-posts of his old tweet berating fellow Texans for falling behind California in gun purchases.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted shortly after the tragedy saying, “Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene.” Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Paul Ryan followed with their tweets of prayers and condolences.
Chelsea Clinton said Sutherland Springs is in her heart and tweeted, “No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert.”
In a thread of tweets, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal not only expressed his condolences but also pushed the need for Congress to act on gun violence.
