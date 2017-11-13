Sundance Now has given its first straight-to-series order to dramedy This Close, with Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of A Lesser God), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Zach Gilford (Kingdom, Friday Night Lights) and Colt Prattes (Dirty Dancing), set for the ensemble cast. It’s slated for premiere in 2018.

Written by and starring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both of whom are deaf, This Close is based on a series of shorts featured at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s Short Form Episodic Showcase. The six-episode half-hour series explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged, and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé.

Gilford plays Danny, Kate’s (Stern) fiancé; Hines is Stella, a PR maven and Kate’s boss; Prattes portrays Ryan, Michael’s (Feldman) ex; and Matlin plays Michael’s mother, Annie, a recovering alcoholic trying to reconnect with her son.

“When Sundance Now made the decision this past spring to forge into originals, we had two goals in mind,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “The first was to extend the Sundance legacy by uncovering storytellers and auteurs who had a distinctive vision. The second was to find talent that would truly connect with our engaged audience on Sundance Now. With ‘This Close,’ we’ve completely hit the mark on both fronts. We knew we had something special when we discovered Shoshannah and Josh’s work at the Sundance Film Festival. They are masterful storytellers and terrific actors, and this narrative, both charming and relatable, is the perfect fit for our service.”

This Close is executive produced by Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa for Killer Films, Mary Pat Bentel and Paul Young, along with Stern and Feldman. Super Deluxe serves as the studio for the Sundance Now Original production, with Winnie Kemp overseeing production.