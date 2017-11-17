EXCLUSIVE: Simon Kassianides has been cast opposite Gina Torres, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Morgan Spector in USA Network’s proposed Suits spinoff.

British actor Kassianides will guest star in the Season 7 Suits finale, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for a possible spinoff. He is expected to be a series regular should the project goes to series.

The potential Suits offshoot, which stems from an idea by Torres, is centered on her Suits character, the powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson, and set in the world of Chicago politics,

Kassianides will play a mysterious tough guy with ties to both the Mayor and Chicago’s biggest developer.

The pilot, which hails from Universal Cable Prods., is written and executive produced by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh and executive producer Daniel Arkin, and will be directed by Suits alum Anton Cropper. Suits executive producers Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic also will serve as executive producers on the spinoff.

In the Season 7 Suits finale, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) with reunite with their old boss and friend Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in the Windy City. When she is forced to enter the dirty world of Chicago politics, Pearson must rely on her legal wits and valiant relationships from Pearson Specter Litt to navigate this unknown territory.

Kassianides most recently recurred as Sunil Bakshi on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. His other TV credits include Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, How To Get Away With Murder and Nikita. He also recently appeared in the feature Unforgettable opposite Rosario Dawson and can next be seen in Cliffs Of Freedom opposite Christopher Plummer. Kassianides is repped by Don Buchwald and Associates, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Jonathan Arun in the UK.