EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) and Morgan Spector (The Mist) have been tapped for major roles opposite Gina Torres in USA Network’s proposed Suits spinoff, sources say.

I’ve learned that the duo have been cast as guest stars in the Suits Season 7 finale, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential offshoot series centered around Torres’ Suits character, the powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson, and set in the world of Chicago politics,

Rittenhouse and Spector will play two of the three new key characters that will be introduced in the Suits finale that are expected to continue as regulars should the project goes to series.

I hear Spector will play Mayor Bobby Golec, the handsome, charismatic, and enigmatic working class Mayor of Chicago, who is up for re-election in 6 months.

Rittenhouse will play Keri Allen. Born and raised in Chicago, Keri is a driven and ambitious city attorney, and the unofficial right hand to the mayor.

The potential Suits spinoff, which stems from an idea by Torres, hails from Universal Cable Prods. The pilot is written and executive produced by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh and executive producer Daniel Arkin, and will be directed by Suits alum Anton. Suits executive producers Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic will also serve as executive producers on the spinoff.

In the Season 7 finale, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) with reunite with their old boss and friend Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in the Windy City. When she is forced to enter the dirty world of Chicago politics, Pearson must rely on her legal wits and valiant relationships from Pearson Specter Litt to navigate this unknown territory.

Spector played a lead role in The Mist and recently joined Showtime’s Homeland as a series regular for Season 7. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.

Rittenhouse played the female lead in CBS’ comedy pilot Real Life this past season. She also starred as Cody LeFevre on Blood and Oil and had a co-starring role as Brittany Dobler on Red Band Society. She’s repped by Gersh and Management 360.