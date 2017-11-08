The kids are all right. New numbers from an independent data-science company show that Netflix’s Stranger Things is U.S. TV’s No. 1 most in-demand program. The 1980s-set horror-drama series has seen a Season 2 surge that gave it a medium-leading 69.9 million average “demand expressions” for the week ending November 4, per Parrot Analytics research. That’s a 60% jump over the previous week, as the new season went live October 29.
Parrot’s global TV measurement metric charts not actual viewership but the total audience demand being expressed for a title within a market using more than 1 billion daily data points. It reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance. Stranger Things‘ closest rivals aren’t all that close as runner-up HBO’s Game of Thrones drew 54 million demand expressions, followed by AMC’s The Walking Dead (53.5 million) and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery (52.4 million).
The news comes days after Nielsen announced its first ratings for Stranger Things. Within the first three days, Episode 1 of Season 2 of the series from the Duffer brothers averaged an eye-popping 15.8 million U.S. viewers and nearly 11 million in the demo viewing on the TV. Nielsen also said all of the nine new episodes averaged 4 million viewers and 3 million in the demo.