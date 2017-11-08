The kids are all right. New numbers from an independent data-science company show that Netflix’s Stranger Things is U.S. TV’s No. 1 most in-demand program. The 1980s-set horror-drama series has seen a Season 2 surge that gave it a medium-leading 69.9 million average “demand expressions” for the week ending November 4, per Parrot Analytics research. That’s a 60% jump over the previous week, as the new season went live October 29.

Netflix

Parrot’s global TV measurement metric charts not actual viewership but the total audience demand being expressed for a title within a market using more than 1 billion daily data points. It reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance. Stranger Things‘ closest rivals aren’t all that close as runner-up HBO’s Game of Thrones drew 54 million demand expressions, followed by AMC’s The Walking Dead (53.5 million) and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery (52.4 million).

The news comes days after Nielsen announced its first ratings for Stranger Things. Within the first three days, Episode 1 of Season 2 of the series from the Duffer brothers averaged an eye-popping 15.8 million U.S. viewers and nearly 11 million in the demo viewing on the TV. Nielsen also said all of the nine new episodes averaged 4 million viewers and 3 million in the demo.