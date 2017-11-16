Say hello to my little acquisition. Stone Village Television has picked up TV and film rights to Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami and plans to create a limited series from it. Author Roben Farzad will executive produce with Stone Village’s Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell.

Berkley

The nonfiction book is set at Coconut Grove’s Mutiny at Sailboat Bay, a hot Miami hotel and club in late-1970s and early ’80s, and tells the story of the legendary characters and events with investigative-journalistic detail. More than two decades in the making, Hotel Scarface delves into details about the hotel and club, the players who frequented it and intoxicating energy of the Mutiny that made it such an internationally renowned hotspot. The Mutiny became an ecosystem of dealers, hitmen, cops, celebrities and double agents in the backdrop of a city that became America’s murder and cocaine capital. Berkley Books of Penguin Random House published the book in the U.S. in October.

“The excess and opulence of this time is still vivid in my mind,” Steindorff said. “I almost died from overdosing on cocaine during that time, so I know the danger too — it’s what made me become sober. I’ve studied this era and these characters for almost a long as Roben and am excited to tell this story with him.”

The deal for Hotel Scarface was negotiated on Farzad’s behalf by Brooke Ehrlich at the Sanford Ehrlich Company and Pilar Queen at McCormick Literary.