EXCLUSIVE: Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink has signed on to helm the film adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s 1983 book The Curse of Lono. The story follows the exploits of Thompson and illustrator Ralph Steadman who are sent to cover the marathon in Waikiki and end up on a drug-fueled journey to the sacred City of Refuge.

JD Rosen wrote the screenplay and is producing the project with Rhino Films’ Stephen Nemeth. Production is slated to being sometime next year. Rex Glensy and Matt Bronson will serve as executive producers.

Pink, whose directing credits include Accepted, starring Justin Long and Jonah Hill, as well as About Last Night with Kevin Hart, is repped by UTA, Mosaic and attorney Jeff Endlich.