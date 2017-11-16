Fox has tapped Steve Harvey to host its New Year’s Eve Special.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square will air live on Sunday, December 31 starting at 8-10 PM and 11-12:30 PM PT ET, with tape delay to other time zones, the network said in its announcement, which had few other details.

It’s Harvey’s first New Year Eve’s special for Fox, and will broadcast from Times Square in New York City. Performers, celebrity guests and co-hosts will be announced.

The very prolific Harvey’s current credits including hosting Celebrity Family Feud, Little Big Shots, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, and Steve.

One year ago, Fox celebrated the ringing in of 2017 with Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution, with hosts Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

This year’s special is executive-produced by IMG.