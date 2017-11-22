Today, Donald Trump made a veiled endorsement of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers. Of course, Stephen Colbert had some things to say about it on The Late Show.

“With all the recent sexual abuse allegations, the ‘Creme-De-La Creep’ is Alabama senator candidate and founder of ‘Take a Daughter From School Day’ Roy Moore,” said Colbert.

He then played footage of Trump’s presser earlier today when he said “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat” in regards to the open seat in Alabama. “He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen and, you know, you have to listen to him also.”

In his mocking Trump impression, Colbert said, “You have to listen to him and not listen to anyone at the mall, the YMCA or your conscience cause that little sucker won’t stop screaming up here.”

He continued to play footage of Trump during the presser when he incessantly said that Moore “denied it.”

To this, Colbert responded, “He’s not the only one in total denial.”