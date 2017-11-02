CBS’ Stephen Colbert-hosted Late Show has yanked its interview with CBS primetime star Jeremy Piven in the wake of allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them.

Late Show confirmed the change, explaining in a statement:

“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, October 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest.”

On Monday, reality TV personality/actress Ariane Bellamar made specific accusations on social media that Piven groped her several years ago on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion.

CBS said the next day, “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

The network offered no additional details of what form or function any investigation was taking. Wisdom of the Crowd, from CBS TV Studios, is still in production on its original 13-episode order.

A day after Bellamar’s accusation, Piven was accused of predatory behavior by Longmire’s Cassidy Freeman.

“Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power,” wrote Freeman on social media Wednesday of Piven, claiming an unwanted interaction of a sexual nature with the actor in the past. Freedman’s Instagram post did not provide specific information on when her interaction with Piven occurred.

Piven has denied the claims.