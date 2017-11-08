While on his 11-day trip to the Pacific Rim, pugnacious President Donald Trump has been far more restrained than usual talking about North Korean and ruler Kim Jong-un, Stephen Colbert noticed on The Late Show.

Trump has not once called him Little Rocket Man, in person or on Twitter. The CBS late-night host speculated that may be because Trump at the present is within shooting distance of Kim’s little rockets.

At a joint news conference with South Korea’s president, Trump discussed North Korea, saying that the U.S. stands strong.

“I think we’re showing great strength; I think they understand we have unparalleled strength. There has never been strength like it,” Trump explained