While on his 11-day trip to the Pacific Rim, pugnacious President Donald Trump has been far more restrained than usual talking about North Korean and ruler Kim Jong-un, Stephen Colbert noticed on The Late Show.

Related
Jimmy Kimmel "Thanks" Donald Trump For Affordable Care Act Enrollment Surge

Trump has not once called him Little Rocket Man, in person or on Twitter. The CBS late-night host speculated that may be because Trump at the present is within shooting distance of Kim’s little rockets.

At a joint news conference with South Korea’s president, Trump discussed North Korea, saying that the U.S. stands strong.

“I think we’re showing great strength; I think they understand we have unparalleled strength. There has never been strength like it,” Trump explained