Democrats commemorated the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s election by “kicking Trump’s ass, using his arch enemy: the popular vote,” Stephen Colbert reported happily after a full day’s worth of election result rumination on TV news.

Dem wins include the first black mayor in Montana history, Phil Murphy replacing Chris Christie as governor of New Jersey, and Virginia’s first transgender state lawmaker who, in a moment of sweet irony, is replacing the Republican who had introduced the states so-called “bathroom bill.”

“Soon there will be one bathroom [Bob] Marshall can’t use – the one in his office,” Colbert snarked.

Most headline grabbing was Dem Ralph Northam’s stomping of Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Trump had said he loved Gillespie, until he lost, after which Trump threw him under the bus, tweeting Gillespie “worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for.”

“You’re lying,” Colbert responded to Trump. Gillespie had, in fact, played the Trump Playbook, portraying Northam as enabling the MS-13 gang, bashing NFL players for kneeling during National Anthem, and promising not to remove Confederate monuments.

“He even copied the part where you lost the state of Virginia,” Colbert reminded POTUS.

“Mr. Trump, all of these elections were about you,” the late-night host added, citing polling results showing a significant number of voters in each state who cited Trump as a big reason for their vote.

“That’s the problem with making everything about you, sir,” Colbert explained. “It means everything, even losing, is about you. That’s the downside of narcissism – along with no one really loving you.”