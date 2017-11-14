Arrow star Stephen Amell has come forward to speak about the sexual harassment allegations against the show’s producer Andrew Kreisberg. In a Facebook Live video, Amell does not mention specifically Kreisberg’s name but says, “if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m sure that you can figure it out.”

Amell’s statement comes shortly after his Arrow co-star Emily Bett Rickards and fellow DCEU actors Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) and Caity Lotz (Legends of Tomorrow) made statements about the ongoing investigation of Kreisberg’s accusation of sexual harassment. He said that he “can’t pontificate” his view on the matter as well as they did, but stands behind them “and fully support everything that they said.”

In his Facebook video, Amell said he had “no interest in speaking about an ongoing investigation” but said, “if they need my help in any way shape or form, they will get it.” He talked about how he, and the cast and crew will be supportive and promote “a safe and progressive work environment.”

“If anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to, and I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them,” he said. “I’ll speak on their behalf if need be.”

He concluded by saying, “in situations like this, if you’re not an active part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem. Period. That’s it. We do our best to have the best possible work environment. We will continue to do so.”

Watch the full video below.