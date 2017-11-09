EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Step Sisters, the Charles Stone III-directed sorority comedy that had been in the works at Broad Green Pictures. That company had planned a March theatrical release for the pic, but in August said it was shuttering its production division, with about 50 development projects being kicked back to filmmakers to be set up elsewhere.

Step Sisters, penned by Dear White People‘s Chuck Hayward, was one of those, after Broad Green had boarded the project in 2015 when it was titled Ain’t No Half Steppin‘. Now, Netflix plans a January 2018 launch on the streaming service after it struck a deal with producer Los Angeles Media Fund. Mark Ankner, WME and David Garrett from foreign sales agent Mister Smith Entertainment brokered the agreement.

No theatrical release is planned.

Stone’s Drumline star Megalyn Echikunwoke toplines Step Sisters as Jamilah Bisho, an ultra-ambitious Theta sister, who is headed to Harvard Law. All she needs is her dean’s endorsement, but in return, she must cross cultural lines and teach a wild, party-obsessed white sorority the exclusive art of black stepping. Lyndon Smith, Eden Sher, Alessandra Torresani, Marque Richardson, Matt McGory and Naturi Naughton co-star.

Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Ben Cory Jones, Lena Waithe and Matt Alvarez are producers of the Los Angeles Media Fund production.