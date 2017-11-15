EXCLUSIVE: Core PR co-founder Chris Rossi and MLC PR founder Mona Loring have teamed to launch Status PR, a new public relations agency that will focus on personal publicity, events, music, literary, lifestyle PR and image management. It will have offices in New York and Los Angeles; both Rossi and Loring will be LA-based.

Core PR co-founder Nancy Iannios remains at Core and will run the agency.

The publicists’ new company merges more than 300 clients at launch including Mike Colter, Carrie Preston, Ryan Guzman, Tricia Helfer, Garcelle Beauvais, Gregg Sulkin, Keith Powers, Connor Franta, Lea Thompson, Breanna Yde, Danielle Campbell, Nyle DiMarco, Trevor Jackson and producer Adi Shankar. It also handles Amazon, Nickelodeon and the Hallmark Channel.

Rossi, who with Iannios co-founded Core PR in 2010, has worked on event publicity for the likes of the Oscars, TCAs and Daytime Emmys among others along with specializing in corporate events and custom activations. Loring built MLC PR from scratch and has repped clientele that has garnered nominations and wins for Emmys, Golden Globes and Oscars.