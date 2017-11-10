Starz is making its first foray into docuseries, greenlighting four new projects that explore the criminal justice system, a winning youth sports program from LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the world of fashion and the legacy of hip-hop music on American culture.

Starz chief Chris Albrecht teased during the Lionsgate earnings call yesterday that the network would be focusing on diversification and would soon be announcing its move into docuseries, an arena that has been successful for premium peers HBO and Showtime.

“Unique voices and storytelling are the hallmarks of the Starz programming strategy, and we are proud to announce our investment in these filmmakers and the stories they passionately want to tell,” said Albrecht with today’s announcement. “With each project, we will explore and better understand our collective cultural history.”

The projects hail from Oscar-nominated and Peabody and Emmy-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio); showrunner Evan Rosenfeld (Vice World of Sports), LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Eli Frankel (Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian), Andrew Fried (Chef’s Table) and Kelly Cutrone (America’s Next Top Model) and Worldstar Hip Hop and Mass Appeal.

Details of the four docuseries are below: