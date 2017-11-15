EXCLUSIVE: In a very competitive situation, Starz has landed hot drama spec script Family Crimes by Suicide Squad writer-director David Ayer, from Jerry Bruckheimer Television, with a production commitment.

While the project has not been formally ordered to series, I hear that is the intention at the pay cable network, which is in the straight-to-series business. With a flashing green light, Family Crimes already is setting up a writers room, starting the casting process and is putting together a production schedule for a summer 2018 shoot.

Written by Ayer, Family Crimes centers on a young privileged Latina who must reinvent herself in order to save her family when the feds close in on their business with the Mexican mob. She quickly learns to navigate the criminal underworld and finds herself trapped in a web of complex rules, rivalries and deep politics.

Ayer executive produces alongside with Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Family Crimes would fit well into Starz’s current push to attract Latino viewers as part of the network’s programming strategy of “seeking diverse voices” and targeting “underserved audiences,” as laid out by CEO Chris Albrecht in January.

In September, Starz gave a series order to Vida, a Mexican-American sisters drama set to star Veronica Osorio and Mishel Prada.

At Starz, Bruckheimer TV also has action-drama series Black Samurai (working title), in development, with Common set to star and executive produce.

Under Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s overall deal with CBS TV Studios, the company has sold several dramas to CBS: Whistleblower from Chris Silber; Main Justice, a legal drama inspired by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; Unthinkable, an FBI crime drama penned by MacGyver executive producer David Slack; and Chasers, from Shane Brennan.

Outside of the CBS Studios deal, JBT is producing with Doug Belgrad a Bad Boys spinoff series project starring Gabrielle Union, which landed at NBC with pilot production commitment.

Ayer, whose feature credits include Fury and End of Watch, recently wrapped Netflix’s Bright, the $90M Will Smith-Joel Edgerton pic scripted by Max Landis. He also wrote on JBT-produced CBS’ Training Day. He’s repped by CAA and attorney David Weber.

JBT is repped by CAA.