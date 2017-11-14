Mishel Prada (Fear the Walking Dead: Passage), Karen Ser Anzoategui (East Los High), Chelsea Rendon (A Better Life), Carlos Miranda (The Bling Ring) and Maria Elena Laas (Suffering Man’s Charity) have been cast as series regulars alongside Melissa Berrera (Club de Cuervos) in Starz new Latinx drama series Vida from showrunner Tanya Saracho (How To Get Away With Murder).

Vida focuses on two Mexican-American sisters, Emma and Lyn, from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity.

Prada will portray Emma who, estranged from both her sister and her mother, reluctantly returns for her mother’s funeral and to deal with the family business. Previously cast, Melissa Barrera will play her sister, Lyn, a care-free party girl, who has figured out how to live a pretty worry-free life in the Bay Area.

Anzoategui will portray Eddy, a sensitive soul who is trustworthy, generous and passionate but also intimidating looking upon first glance. Rendon will play Marisol who is the expression of east side youth culture: woke, politicized, and deep in the resistance. Miranda is Johnny,” a stand-up guy who runs his ailing dad’s auto shop and is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend but has a history with Lyn. Laas will portray Cruz, an enigmatic lesbian who has a checkered history with Emma.

Alonso Ruizpalacios (Gueros, Verde) directs the series premiere episode. Big Beach TV will produce the Latinx series with Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub, serving as executive producers. Stephanie Langhoff (Togetherness) is also executive producing with Chrisann Verges (Girlboss) producing.