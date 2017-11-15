StartUp is coming back for a third go-round. Sony’s Crackle has greenlighted a 10-episode third season of the popular hourlong original series.

The sophomore season of the tech-infused thriller is currently the No.1 title on the free, ad-supported service. StartUp has also been a hit internationally and well-received by fans in more than 50 countries, Crackle said.

Created by Ben Ketai, the past season of StartUp took the narrative beyond the world of cryptocurrency and pulled the curtain back on the intersection between technology and the digital black market through a darknet prototype called Araknet. Season 2 stars Adam Brody (CHIPS, The League) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), who also are producers, along with Martin Freeman (Sherlock, Fargo), Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist, Into the Badlands), Otmara Marrero (Graceland) and Addison Timlin (Californication).

“We are excited to open the writers room and partner with Crackle for Season 3 of StartUp,” said creator Ketai, also a writer, executive producer and director on the series. “This past season was exciting, with nods to relevant and timely topics like corporatization of the Internet, Bitcoin and the darknet that made for some great storytelling. But the series works because those headlines are juxtaposed with the personal stories of our characters and how the cost of ambition impacts their lives and the lives of those around them. We will take that narrative even further in this next chapter and look forward to bringing the StartUp family back together again in the new year.”

StartUp is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Gianni Nunnari, Shannon Gaulding, Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord and Anne Clements (The Oath) serve as executive producers.

“Thanks to Ben Ketai for his vision and to our stellar ensemble cast — Martin, Adam, Ron, Edi, Otmara and Addison — whose tremendous performances gave this series the kind of weight and edge that viewers have come to expect from a Crackle original,” said Eric Berger, GM of Crackle and EVP and Chief Digital Officer at Sony Pictures Television Networks. “We are excited to continue the story in season three and expect that Ben and company will take us on another entertaining and wild ride.”