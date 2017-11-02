“This is not going to go the way you think.” A new look at Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired tonight during Fox’s coverage of Game 7 of the World Series. Check it out above.

The 45-second spot opens with a cloaked Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) revisited a familiar place and goes on to feature some footage we’ve seen before.

In writer-director’s Rian Johnson’s film, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join galactic legends in an adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. Star Wars originals Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher join neo-veterans Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels and Gwendoline Christie in the eighth installment of the storied franchise. Series newcomers in Last Jedi include Bille Lourd, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman produced The Last Jedi, with J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin exec producing. The film blasts into theaters December 15.