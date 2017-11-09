Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood are the latest musical stars set for multi-episode arcs on Fox’s hit music drama series Star.

LaBelle will play Carlotta Brown’s (Queen Latifah) tough but loving mother, Christine; and Norwood will play Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie. Both characters will be introduced this spring.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

LaBelle has earned 13 Grammy Award nominations and two wins, and sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. In addition to her success as a music artist, LaBelle is a bestselling author, actress, humanitarian and entrepreneur, with a successful product line, Patti’s Good Life.

Moesha star Norwood is a multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress. Her additional film and TV credits include Cinderella, horror film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and TV series The Game and America’s Got Talent.