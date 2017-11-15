EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has acquired Sony Pictures Television Networks’ crime thriller drama Absentia toplined by former Castle star Stana Katic in her return to television.

Prime Video will be the exclusive U.S. home to the series, slated for a 2018 premiere. Amazon also will carry Absentia in several international markets, including the U.K., Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Austria, Netherlands, Singapore and South Korea, and Turkey. The series will also be available in other territories after its linear broadcast debut.

Absentia, created by Gaia Violo and Cirulnick based on a pilot script by Violo. centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic). While hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, Agent Byrne disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive, and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

Amazon

Absentia, produced byTel Aviv-based Masha Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television in association with Sony Pictures Television’s International Networks, premiered at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in June and launched on Sony’s AXN channels this fall. It was the number one program in its time slot when it debuted in Spain, Portugal, Romania and Poland.

The series is executive produced and directed by Oded Ruskin, alongside executive producers Katic, Matt Cirulnick, Julie Glucksman, and Maria Feldman.

“Absentia is an exciting new thriller which combines family and love with suspense and vindication,” said Brad Beale, VP, Worldwide TV Content Acquisition, Amazon Prime Video. “Prime members worldwide are going to love this well written show with remarkable performances by a terrific ensemble cast led by Stana Katic in her newest lead role.”

Absentia started with a 10-episode straight-to-series order by Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN last fall for a 2017 premiere on AXN’s worldwide channels and a plan to seek distribution in the U.S. and outside of AXN’s footprint once the show was completed.

“Absentia started as a passion project for Sony’s Networks group with a brilliant director and producer and a stellar cast of international talent, all willing to jump into an entirely new model,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP, Programming & Production, Sony Pictures TV Networks. “We are thrilled to share this premium independent drama series with Amazon’s global viewers.”

Absentia also stars Patrick Heusinger as Emily’s husband and fellow FBI agent Nick as well as Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Richard Brake, Ralph Ineson, Paul Freeman, Bruno Bichir and Patrick McAuley. Here is a trailer released ahead of the series’ debut on AXN.