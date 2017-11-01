Octane Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights to Darren Lynn Bousman’s St. Agatha, his female-driven psychological horror film now in postproduction. Written by Andy Demetrio, Shaun Fletcher, Sara Sometti Michaels and Clint Sears, the pic will be introduced at the now-underway American Film Market.

Set in the 1950s in small-town Georgia, the film centers on a pregnant con woman named Agatha is on the run and seeks refuge in a convent. What first starts out as the perfect place to have a child turns into a dark layer where silence is forced, ghastly secrets are masked, and every bit of will power Agatha has is tested as she learns the sick and twisted truth of the convent and the odd

people that lurk inside its halls.

Sabrina Kern, Carolyn Hennesy, Courtney Halverson, Trin Miller and Seth Michaels star.

“This is exactly the type of project our clients have been looking for – a female-driven, elevated genre film with pedigree that is well-crafted throughout,” said Octane president Jack Campbell. “We’ve seen huge successes in this arena lately, most recently with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. From the writing to the acting to the directing and execution – St. Agatha is a cut above anything that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Sara Sometti Michaels, Srdjan Stakic and Tara Ansley are producers and Kevin Traier, Rick Le

and Seth Michaels are exec producers.