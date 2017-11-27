Springsteen On Broadway, a massive hit that originally planned to stop rocking after the holidays, has been extended through June 30, the producers announced this afternoon.

The intimate, mostly solo concert began previews on October 3 and officially opened October 12. By the end of his previously announced Broadway dates on February 3, the Boss will have performed 80 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The producers – Springsteen’s management and Kerr-owner Jujamcyn Theatres – said that “due to overwhelming participation in the original on-sale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, there will be no additional registration for this extension. Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows.”

A digital lottery will continue to operate through the extension for fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19 on-sale.