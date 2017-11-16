Dexter alum Geoff Pierson has booked a recurring role opposite Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson in ABC’s single-camera comedy series Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Prods. and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Kapnek, based on the 2016 Danish series created by Mette Heeno and directed by Dean Holland, Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple, Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

Pierson will play Henry, the wry and supportive father of Lena (Fischer) who sees clearly that his daughter has control issues.

Pierson, whose credits include the role of Deputy Chief Tom Matthews in Showtime’s Dexter, currently recurs on ABC’s Designated Survivor as the former President of the United States and current Secretary of State. His other TV credits include The Brink, Boardwalk Empire, 24 and Killing Reagan. Pierson is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Wright Entertainment Inc.

Executive producer and showrunner Emily Kapnek says, “Geoff is a fantastic actor and I’m so thrilled to have the chance to work with him again on this show.”

Produced by AVG Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Splitting Up Together premieres midseason on ABC.