Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have signed on to return as co-hosts of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which will air Saturday, March 3 live on IFC. The pair hosted the annual show last year for the first time.

Nominations for the 33rd edition are set for November 21 with Lily Collins and Tessa Thompson unveiling the noms at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

This year’s Spirits will be executive produced and directed by Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions for a fourth consecutive year. Shawn Davis returns as producer and Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff return as co-producers.