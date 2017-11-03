UK police are investigating allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted a man in London in 2008.

Local police forces have referred an allegation to the Metropolitan Police after Spacey was alleged to have assaulted a man while he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.

The attack is reported to have taken place on a 23 year old actor in 2008, according to The Sun newspaper.

It is believed that it is the first assault allegation against the House of Cards star to have been made to the UK authorities.

“On 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating,” the statement noted.

It is the latest allegation against Spacey after filmmaker and actor Tony Montana, who is best known for 2003 documentary Overnight, and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos who worked with Spacey at London’s Old Vic made claims against the American Beauty star.

It comes days after Netflix and Media Rights Capital confirmed that there was at least one investigated incident with the Oscar winner on the set of political drama House of Cards, although showrunner Beau Willimon told Deadline that he was not made aware of any incidents.

Spacey, who earlier this week parted ways with CAA and publicist Staci Wolfe, is set to “seek evaluation and treatment” in light of sexual abuse allegations levied against him by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp.