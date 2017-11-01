EXCLUSIVE: Lotus Entertainment and Stan & Deliver Films have set Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner for Girl Who Fell From the Sky. Turner will star in the film and produce it, and the intention is for it to be her next feature vehicle. Stan Brooks (Perfect Sisters) will direct the film, and has adapted the script from the book by Juliane Koepcke & Beate Rygiert. The film package will be sold at AFM.

Turner will play Koepcke, a high school senior and the sole survivor of the December 24, 1971 crash of LANSA Flight 508 in the Peruvian rain forest. The 17-year-old was on a Christmas Eve flight with her mother, to join her father for Christmas, when the Lockheed L-188A Electra en route from Lima to Pucallpa flew directly into a thunderstorm and was struck by lightning. The plane was incinerated; Koepcke was ejected, still belted to her seat. She fell 10,000 feet — almost two miles through the air, before the canopy of the Amazon rain forest broke her fall and miraculously saved her life. From there, the teenager struggled to survive an 11-day ordeal, navigating through the treacherous jungles to be rescued.

Like Gravity did with Sandra Bullock, most of this movie focuses solely on Turner, who has come of age as an actress on Game of Thrones and who reprises the role of Jean Grey in the upcoming Simon Kinberg-directed X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Brooks will produce with Turner and Lotus Entertainment’s co-chairmen Jim Seibel and Bill Johnson — latter two exec produced the survival tale The Grey — and Steve Glick. Laray Mayfield will also produce and serve as casting director. Stan & Deliver’s Gia Ghadimian is co-producer.

Turner is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Bloom, Hergott. The deal was brokered by Steve Glick of Glick Management and Hilary Goldstein of Buchli Goldstein.