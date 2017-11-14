Eric Berger, EVP digital networks for Sony Pictures Television, has been named EVP and Chief Digital Officer for Sony Pictures Television Networks. Berger also will continue as general manager for Sony’s Crackle and will continue to report to Andy Kaplan, president of worldwide networks for Sony Pictures Television.
Kaplan announced Berger’s new duties on Tuesday in a note to staff. You can read it in full below:
I’m pleased to announce that Eric Berger has been named EVP and Chief Digital Officer for Sony Pictures Television Networks. In addition to his broader digital responsibilities for networks, he’ll continue to be the general manager for Crackle, SPT Networks’ free, ad supported streaming network in the U.S. and Canada.
During his tenure here at Sony, Eric has paved the way for us on the digital front, using a mix of business models and products, including AVOD, SVOD, TV Everywhere, games, virtual reality and more to guide the expansion of SPT Networks’ 100+ linear international channels to on-demand, OTT, streaming services and other digital-first initiatives.
Eric has done a great job overseeing Crackle’s channel operations, platform partnerships, ad sales initiatives and Crackle’s slate of originals. We are all very excited about this content, including the highly anticipated series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc.
Eric will play a crucial role in leading these businesses and helping us craft a successful digital strategy to move our SPT Networks business forward in the years ahead.
Please join me in congratulating Eric.
Andy