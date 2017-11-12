Roy Moore got the Saturday Night Live treatment tonight, with a cowboy-dressed Mikey Day as the Alabama judge, telling Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence that he’d marry his accuser to make things right with the boss – Vladimir Putin. (See a couple clips below.)

The cold open then had Pence warning Moore, “We can’t lose your seat this December,” noting that Alabama voters would never elect a man who’d been with a minor.

“Your sure about that?” asked Moore.

“No,” shot back Pence, adding that even so, it’ll be hard to convince people “you’re not into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story.”

Uneven and seeming to have been hastily tossed together, the sketch’s payoff came with the arrival of Kate McKinnon’s uber-creepy, elfin Jeff Sessions, popping out from inside a cabinet (where he’d been busy “cookin’ up nightmares for children”) to castigate Moore. “I’m usually the creepiest one in the room but I look at you and I’m like oh my god. I’m Alabama but you sir are too Alabama. Get out of here and let me get to my gerrymandering.”

Then Sessions took out a taxidermied opossum, called it Papa and bemoaned a world with “so many men acting like monsters – Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, (cough) the president.”

