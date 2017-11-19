Though it reserved its best sexual harassment joke for Jeremy Piven, Saturday Night Live‘s didn’t entirely forget its old regular visitor from the Al Franken Decade.

“Now, I know this was taken before Franken took public office,” said Update co-anchor Colin Jost about the now infamous picture of Franken posing in a mock-grope position over a sleeping Leeann Tweeden, “but it was also after he was a sophomore in high school.”

After Jost made a self-directed shot at sketch comedy, co-anchor Michael Che took over, decrying the partisan side-taking in the Al Franken vs. Roy Moore debate. “I think they’re all bitches,” he said.

Update saved its best for Jeremy Piven, though, with Jost joking, “More than a dozen women have now accused actor Jeremy Piven of sexual assault spanning more than 30 years. The allegations were revealed in the shocking documentary Entourage.”

Take a look at the Update segment above. How do you think the show did by its old contributor, Al Franken?