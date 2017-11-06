The premiere of Showtime’s new half-hour comedy series SMILF and the return of its top comedy Shameless scored ratings highs for the premium cabler.

Sunday night’s premiere over three airings of Frankie Shaw starrer SMILF drew 1.01 million viewers in Live+Same Day, the highest-rated Showtime freshman series premiere since Billions in 2016 (1.4 million in L+SD). Sampling for the premiere drew an additional 440,000 viewers over the past two week, bringing the total viewership to 1.45 million, according to Showtime.

The Season 8 premiere of Shameless drew 1.86 million L+SD viewers at 9 PM, up 50% from the Season 7 premiere telecast (1.24 million). The total night, with airings at 9:07 PM, 11:05 PM and 12:36 AM, drew 2.17 million viewers, up 27% vs. the Season 7 premiere night with 1.71 million.

Of course, these numbers are expected to go up with delayed viewing, so stay tuned for those stats in coming weeks.