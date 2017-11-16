Producer Alina Solodnikova has joined the Slamdance Film Festval as Festival Manager. The Moscow native previously worked at The Polytechnic Museum where she played a crucial role in launching the Contemporary Science Film Festival 360°.

“We’re proud to announce Alina as Slamdance’s Festival Manager,” says Peter Baxter, executive director of Slamdance. “Alina’s unique work experience sang out to our group and we know she’ll make it stronger.”

In addition to the Contemporary Science Film Festival 360°, Solodnikova produced science documentary festivals in closed cities Snezhinsk and Ozyorsk as well as parts of Central Russia. She also co-produced many documentary films including Cullen Hoback’s What Lies Upstream, which had its world premiere at the 2017 Slamdance Film Festival.

“Slamdance has supported so many talented artists over the years, and it’s a huge honor to become a part of this team. Guided by the perfect mantra, ‘By filmmakers, for filmmakers’, I am happy to bring my skills and experience to the table,” said Solodnikova.

This year’s Slamdance will take place January 19-25 in Park City, Utah.